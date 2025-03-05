D.K. Metcalf's top landing spots after Seahawks star requests trade
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf appears to be ready to move on from the Pacific northwest, after reportedly requesting a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 27-year-old wideout has been one of the most consistent performers in the NFL in his five-year career. He has yet to post fewer than 900 receiving yards in any season, and has had at least five touchdowns in every campaign thus far. He's also entering the third year of a three-year, $72 million contract which has a $31.8 million cap hit this season. He's sure to be a hot commodity, as he figures to fill a major need for a wide variety of teams.
But of his likely wide range of suitors, where will he be the best fit? Which team will help him thrive the most? Let's break it down.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers' offense is in a bit of a state of flux this offseason. Both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and the wide receiver room is as bereft of top-tier talent as it's ever been under head coach Mike Tomlin.
While Metcalf can't stabilize the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh, he gives them the kind of consistent, top-tier pass-catching talent they've been lacking in recent seasons. He gives whoever the new quarterback will be (and at this point, it's unclear who Pittsburgh is going to have starting there for them) the kind of reliable, consistent threat they've lacked for quite some time now. They have the cap space to figure out a longer-term deal for Metcalf when he arrives, and he could provide George Pickens with the kind of battery mate he's never had at either the pro or college level.
Las Vegas Raiders
Tired of seeing the Raiders as every receiver's best possible destination? Unfortunately, that's not going to change. Few teams have bigger needs at wideout than Las Vegas, and no one other than the New England Patriots have more cap space to play with. So, if you're a free agent wideout, or someone looking for a change of scenery, expect to get your tires kicked by Pete Carroll and company.
Carroll and Metcalf have history; the former Seahawks coach worked with him up until this season. He knows what the 27-year-old wideout can do for an offense with even a mid-level quarterback at the helm. While we don't know who the Raiders' quarterback will be next season, giving them a weapon like Metcalf to work with from the jump would go a long way towards maximizing their chances for success.
New England Patriots
You would be hard-pressed to find a team in more dire need of dynamic pass-catching threats than the Patriots are this season. While Drake Maye showed promise, it's hard to gauge just how good he can be when your leading pass-catchers are Hunter Henry and Demario Davis, neither of whom managed to crack 700 receiving yards.
Simply put: this team needs wide receivers, and Metcalf would instantly become the go-to guy in this offense. Pairing him with promising rookie Kayshon Boutte would help keep defense from stacking the deck too much against him. The Patriots have more cap space than any team in the NFL, as well. If getting a big, long-term deal to play with a potentially dynamic quarterback is what Metcalf is looking for, New England is in position to give him just that.
Los Angeles Chargers
Of the four choices, this is probably the least realistic. The Chargers seem to like their Quentin Johnston-Ladd McConkey combo at wide receiver, and both players had breakout years under Jim Harbaugh last season.
That said...imagine this team with Metcalf running deep routes for a guy like Justin Herbert. While McConkey and Johnston are great, neither one is really like Metcalf. He's like the finished, polished product of what Johnston can be, with better hands and the ability to make plays downfield. That troika of pass catchers in a Harbaugh offense would be enough to terrify defensive coordinators. On top of that, the Bolts have some money to play with this offseason, so it's not outside the realm of possibility.
