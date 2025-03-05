Tyler Lockett's best landing spots after Seahawks release veteran wide receiver
The Seattle Seahawks officially ended an era on Wednesday, when they released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, according to Michael-Shaun Duggar of The Athletic.
Lockett was the longest-tenured player left in Seattle, having spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the team. He leaves as the team's second-leading all-time receiver in catches, yards and touchdowns.
The 33-year-old had his lowest statistical output since 2017 last year, but had been relegated to the number three wideout spot behind Jackson Smith-Njigba. He's said he has no intention of retiring, and will likely have several suitors coming into next year. But of those suitors, who is the best fit for the veteran? Let's break it down.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals' wide receiver room is currently in a state of flux. Star wideout JaMarr Chase is in a tense contract battle, while number two wideout Tee Higgins has just been hit with the franchise tag and there are rumblings he could be traded if they can't reach a longer-term deal with him.
If either of those negotiations blow up (and at this point there's a good chance that happens), Lockett could be a solid, value consolation prize. He's not a number one wideout at this stage, but has value as a mid-level number two guy. Bengals fans would be less than thrilled, but he'd be better than nothing.
Las Vegas Raiders
If you're a free agent wide receiver this offseason, rest assured: the Las Vegas Raiders are going to want to talk to you. Yes, Jakobi Meyers posted a 1,000-yard campaign, but do you trust him as a number one wide receiver in the NFL? Neither do I. And the receiver corps behind him can best be described as lackluster.
Lockett would step in and immediately provide production and veteran leadership for whoever Las Vegas' quarterback winds up being next season. He wouldn't break the bank, and could stabilize things behind Meyers and give he and Brock Bowers a solid, reliable battery mate.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos were a surprise offensively last year, despite having a fairly limited wide receiver corps. So, it stands to reason they're going to be in the market to find quarterback Bo Nix some weapons.
Lockett's best statistical seasons have come when he's the number two wide receiver in a system; his pairing with D.K. Metcalf worked wonders for the Seahawks in recent seasons.
The Broncos have an established number one wideout in Courtland Sutton; it's everyone else that could likely use an upgrade. Slotting Lockett in as their number two and moving Marvin Mims into the slot would help to get the offense to new heights.
