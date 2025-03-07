Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant's first game jerseys to be auctioned at staggering price
By Tyler Reed
The debate on who the greatest player of all time in the NBA is one that will seemingly go on forever. However, there's no debate that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were two of the best ever to do it.
One can have a different opinion on who their greatest of all time is, but Jordan and Bryant have to be on everyone's Mount Rushmore.
RELATED: What good does it do for Jeanie Buss to slam Anthony Davis now?
Both players left a legacy on the court that could never be filled by another player. Now, a part of their history could be yours if you have a few million dollars you would like to spend.
According to TMZ Sports, the first game-worn jerseys of Jordan and Bryant are going to be auctioned. Top auction experts believe the jerseys could reach a combined $20 million.
Honestly, that number is not surprising at all. The Jordan Brand has easily become one of the most popular apparel brands in the world, while Bryant is one of the iconic names in the sport's history.
Jordan made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls in the 1984-85 season, and Bryany made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1996-97 season.
Sports memorabilia has become a popular avenue for fans to celebrate their favorites. Getting your hands on these jerseys would take your super fandom to the next level.
You'd have to think that these jerseys will be sold together. However, it would have to be someone like Ritchie Rich who could be able to pull something like that off.
