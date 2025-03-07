Barry Bonds says Shohei Ohtani would be decapitated if he played in his era
By Tyler Reed
For the kids that need a history lesson, Barry Bonds was that dude during his time in the MLB. Sure, the steroid debate may be what you know, but there's no debate that Bonds is one of the greatest of all time.
During his 22-year career, Bonds took home the MVP award seven times, and if you ask someone who was not born before 1980, the former San Francisco Giants star is the home run king.
However, just like any sport, time moves on, and new stars take center stage. One of the biggest stars in the MLB now is Los Angeles Dodgers megastar, Shohei Ohtani.
Any time Ohtani takes the field, it feels like it is must-see television. The Dodgers star is a three-time MVP and undoubtedly the face of the league.
Recently, Bonds sat down with the crew on All The Smoke, and the conversation led to the greatest hitter of all time giving his thoughts on Ohtani.
Bonds praised Ohtani's talents, saying he is a complete player. However, just like every older generation star in any sport, Bonds mentions the game has changed, allowing players like Ohtani to maybe have it a little easier than generations before them.
In the clip above, Bonds explains that it might be harder for Ohtani to have these special performances when someone throws a heater into his earhole or decapitates his kneecap while he steals a base.
Yes, Bonds' era was a different time. However, thankfully, some of the so-called unwritten rules of baseball have slowly become extinct.
Want to stop somebody from hitting two home runs in a game? Then, strike them out. Sports are at their best when ability is all that matters.
