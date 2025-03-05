MLB's ABS challenge system arose in part because of players' concerns about umpire gambling
In February, Major League Baseball fired umpire Pat Hoberg after it was revealed he shared a legal sportsbook account with a professional gambler. Hoberg appealed his dismissal, and "adamantly denied betting on baseball directly or indirectly."
Whether that's true or not, the scandal served as a reminder of the delicate line MLB is treading by partnering with sports books that encourage betting on baseball, while forbidding players, umpires, and other personnel from doing the same.
It's no coincidence that MLB is testing a version of the automatic ball-strike (ABS) system in spring training games this year, allowing pitchers, catchers, and hitters to challenge umpires' interpretation of the strike zone against Hawk-Eye's computerized tracking system.
In fact, one player's concerns about umpires potentially using their position to influence a game's outcome for wagering purposes directly led to "robo-umps" making their way into MLB exhibition games.
"When I was on that competition committee — this was five, six years ago — (I said) 'hey gambling's coming into baseball,' this is a good thing that gambling's coming more and more, 'but who's the number-1 person that can influence a game?'" Max Scherzer said on the Starkville podcast. "It's the umpire. If they got on the take of a gambling and they're betting on baseball, they can really impact a game.
"On that competition committee I raised my hand," Scherzer continued. "I said, 'hey look, this might be an issue in the future. You might want the ability to overturn an umpire's call because we can't afford to have any umpire think they can have a chance to influence a game for gambling purposes.' So that's where I said yes ... we need to look into this."
Scherzer said he and other players were more interested in deploying an ABS challenge system to eliminate "egregious" ball and strike calls, rather than to get every home plate umpire's strike zone to conform to Hawk-Eye.
Another veteran player, Andrew McCutchen, said that seems to be happening anyway.
"Eventually, the umpires will know the strike zone a little better," the Pirates' outfielder said, via TheScore's Travis Sawchik.
But it's the egregious calls that in today's era could potentially lead to suspicions — not just among fans, but among players — about the integrity of the men calling balls and strikes. Kudos to Scherzer not just for his candor, but to see the problem coming five years in advance of the Hoberg scandal.
