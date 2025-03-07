Cincinnati Bengals continue to fumble what was once a talented roster
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals had the most exciting offense to watch this past season. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the league in passing yards, while Ja'Marr Chase led all receivers in receptions, touchdown receptions, and yards.
So, with all that greatness, surely the Bengals made the postseason, right? Well, if you thought that, then you would be wrong.
The Bengals had mountains of issues on the defensive side of the ball, although they also were home to the NFL sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
Now, it appears Hendrickson may be looking for a new home before next season, which doesn't surprise Bengals fans.
The franchise is allowing Hendrickson to seek a trade this offseason. It would be a move that would be stunning if it happened at any other franchise.
However, the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati have never been afraid to let a great player walk away for any of their professional sports teams.
The Bengals are not willing to get a new deal done for their top defensive star, yet they have major decisions with the future of Chase and receiver Tee Higgins staring right back at them.
The organization has placed the franchise tag on Higgins once again, but still, not one single person in the fanbase expects the franchise to do the right thing with their top receivers.
So, Hendrickson's exit may not be the last exit of great players from the Bengals. It's a painful truth that Bengals fans have to be tired of hearing about. Will the front office's mindset ever change?
