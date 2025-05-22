The Big Lead

NFL Films releases emotional tribute video to Colts' Jim Irsay

Late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay received an emotional tribute video from NFL Films to honor his legacy.

By Josh Sanchez

Jim Irsay, Colts owner, participates in a special grandparents event on a halftime performance by Colts Junior Cheer.
Jim Irsay, Colts owner, participates in a special grandparents event on a halftime performance by Colts Junior Cheer. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Indianapolis Colts franchise was hit with some tragic news on Wednesday with the team announcing that beloved owner Jim Irsay passed away at age 65.

Irsay passed away "peacefully in his sleep," according to a statement from the Colts.

Following his passing, there have been many heartfelt tributes throughout the NFL world with NFL Films dropping an emotional video to honor his legacy.

The video quickly went viral on social media.

Irsay became the team owner in 1997 following the passing of his father.

Under Irsay's direction, the Colts drafted the legendary Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 draft, proving to be a franchise-changing decision.

Our deepest condolences go out to Irsay's family and friends during the difficult time. It will be interesting how the team decides to honor Irsay's memory throughout the 2025 season.

Jim Irsay speaks as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings in 2021.
Jim Irsay speaks as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings in 2021. / Jenna Watson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

