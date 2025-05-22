NFL Films releases emotional tribute video to Colts' Jim Irsay
By Josh Sanchez
The Indianapolis Colts franchise was hit with some tragic news on Wednesday with the team announcing that beloved owner Jim Irsay passed away at age 65.
Irsay passed away "peacefully in his sleep," according to a statement from the Colts.
Following his passing, there have been many heartfelt tributes throughout the NFL world with NFL Films dropping an emotional video to honor his legacy.
The video quickly went viral on social media.
Irsay became the team owner in 1997 following the passing of his father.
Under Irsay's direction, the Colts drafted the legendary Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 draft, proving to be a franchise-changing decision.
Our deepest condolences go out to Irsay's family and friends during the difficult time. It will be interesting how the team decides to honor Irsay's memory throughout the 2025 season.
