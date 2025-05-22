Tyrese Haliburton's father clowns Knicks with legendary Reggie Miller celebration
By Matt Reed
While the Indiana Pacers were busy completing a legendary comeback win at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, Tyrese Haliburton's father was watching his son with Pacers fans and had jokes for the New York Knicks after the victory.
The NBA Playoffs have had tons of drama throughout the past few weeks, and after Halburton's dad was banned from Pacers games for his antics in front of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo many thought we wouldn't see more of him during this postseason.
That wasn't the case though, especially after such a legendary win for the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals where Haliburton played such a pivotal role in completing the victory with a clutch jump shot to force overtime.
Haliburton's dad was seen partying it up while watching the game, and even used the famous Reggie Miller 'choke' celebration after his son and the Pacers stole Game 1 at MSG.
If the drama throughout the rest of the series is even half as good as the opening game between the Knicks and Pacers then NBA fans will certainly be getting their money's worth in the buildup to the NBA Finals.
