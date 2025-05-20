Rob Gronkowski reveals bizarre story on former teammate Aaron Hernandez
By Tyler Reed
The New England Patriots ruled the NFL for over two decades. For a generation, the Patriots are the greatest franchise of their lifetime.
To be the best, the franchise had to have some of the top talent. One of the biggest names during the Patriots' successful run is former tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends ever to play the game, and now, Tom Brady's favorite target is soaking up his early retirement.
However, in a recent interview with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on 'Bussin With The Boys'. Gronkowski told a story that nobody would have ever gotten me to reveal.
We will link the clip here, but during the interview, Gronkowski talked about former teammate Aaron Hernandez.
Everyone knows Hernandez's history; however, Gronk decided to tell the audience that his former teammate would do something beyond disgusting during team meetings.
But what makes it worse is that Gronkowski stated that he would encourage those actions made by Hernandez. Shout out to whoever handles Gronkowski's public appearance, you are now having a really fun week.
Maybe not the best story to reveal about a former teammate who was convicted of first-degree murder. However, we now all have another story that connects the dots as to who Hernandez was.
