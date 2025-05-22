College Football Playoff moves to 'straight seeding' format after unanimous vote
By Matt Reed
The College Football Playoff is about to enter its second year in the 12-team playoff era, and after mixed reviews in Year 1 there's a new format ahead of the 2025 campaign.
According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, CFP executives have approved a "straight seeding" format heading into the 2025 college football season, which will eliminate conference champions from earning the top four seeds automatically.
Last season, Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State earned the top four spots in the rankings heading into the playoffs but none of them ended up reaching the semifinals of the 12-team tournament.
Had they used the new model during the playoff, only Oregon and Georgia would have been ranked in the top four, while Texas and Penn State would've rounded out the teams with first-round byes.
With Ohio State's national title as an eight seed it certainly helped make the case that seeding shouldn't be done based on conference winners, but certain teams like Oregon certainly deserved to be ranked high.
