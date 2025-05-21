Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP
By Tyler Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned an impressive victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Thunder have been the superior team all season long in the Western Conference, and point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a big reason for that.
On Tuesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in scoring with 31 in their Game 1 win, and after the game, former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said SGA's performance in Game 1 is why he is the league's MVP.
Malone's comments would become official on Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that SGA has won the 2024-25 MVP award.
Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the third player in Thunder history to win the award. The other two were Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The newly crowned MVP is also the first person to win the award from the University of Kentucky.
Winning the MVP award is a major deal. However, Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to win two more trophies this season that could further his legacy.
The Thunder and Timberwolves will be back in action on Thursday night. It will be the first game SGA takes the floor after winning the MVP. Something tells me Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be looking to spoil the party.
Catch all the action on ESPN, starting at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night.
