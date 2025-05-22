Tyrese Haliburton's now iconic shot is even more legendary with Korean TV call
By Tyler Reed
May 21st, 2025, may go down as one of the darkest moments in the history of the New York Knicks franchise.
Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers was all but won until the most epic choke job in NBA postseason history took place.
A double-digit lead with less than three minutes remaining, the Knicks' hopeful fans sitting in Madison Square Garden watched that lead dissolve away.
The cherry on top of the unbelievable Pavers comeback was made when Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-tying shot at the end of regulation.
A shot that could not even have been scripted by the writers who gave the Dallas Mavericks the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.
The shot has already gone down as one of the best shots in NBA history. However, if you were wondering how the people of Korea described the moment on television, then you're in luck.
No matter where you were on the globe when Haliburton hit that shot, one could not hide their emotions.
It was a special moment for every NBA fan, except the ones who were bing bonging all night long. Game 2 is set for Friday night, and even Boston Celtics fans can't wait to watch these two clash one more time. Can the basketball gods give us seven of these? Please?
