NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives epic luxury gifts to Thunder teammates
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a dominant team that ran through the Western Conference during the NBA regular season, but now they find themselves just a few games away from the NBA Finals as they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Their MVP star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a huge reason for their success in 2024/25, but the Canadian standout didn't forget about his teammates for leading them to glory this season, and he provided them with a special and expensive gift to show his love.
SGA and his teammates posted a video Wednesday showing off the brand-new Rolex watches that he gave to his Thunder pals, and they all seemed to enjoy the special gifts.
By winning the MVP award this season, SGA now becomes the third player in Thunder history to take home the honor, following in the footsteps of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
With the Thunder three games away from the NBA Finals, it's quite possible that Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City could bring home their first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma and rebranding from the Seattle SuperSonics. Seattle won an NBA title back in 1979.
