Controversial NFL Tush Push survives after receiving overwhelming support
By Matt Reed
It's amazing what a few hours difference makes because early Wednesday morning it seemed as though the Tush Push was dead in the water, but after a surprising turn of events the NFL has decided to keep the Philadelphia Eagles' favorite play for the 2025 season.
After needing a 75 percent vote of support to ban the play, the Green Bay Packers' proposal has failed once again after 10 NFL teams reportedly opted to keep it for next season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and New York Jets were among the teams to side with the Eagles to keep the Tush Push alive as well.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni joked earlier in the offseason that former coaches Jonathan Gannon, Kellen Moore and Shane Steichen all owe their new jobs to the Tush Push, however, Moore and the Saints were the only team of the three to vote to keep the play.
Perhaps a big reason why the play survived was the involvement of former Eagles center and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce, who showed up to the league meetings with Philadelphia team owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss the safety of the play.
It remains to be seen what the next step for the Packers and the NFL will be as the league still seems to have a target on the Tush Push and potentially banning it, but for the time being it looks like it may finally be safe heading into the 2025 NFL season as the Eagles look to retain their status as Super Bowl champions.
