MLB news: Charges filed in connection with Pirates fan who fell from stands during game
A Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident that critically injured Kavan Markwood, a former college football player who plunged 20 feet from his seat to the warning track during an April game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania state police arrested and charged Ethan Kirkwood, 21, with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Markwood reportedly suffered a skull fracture as a result of the fall, which left the MLB world in shock.
MORE: Pirates' Andrew McCutchen sends heartfelt note about critically injured fan who fell
Kirkwood said he bought alcohol for Markwood at PNC Park during the Pittsburgh Pirates' April 30 game against the Chicago Cubs, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.
Surveillance video from PNC Park shows Kirkwood buying two 24-ounce beers, the complaint says, and another video minutes later shows Kirkwood and Markwood each with one beer.
MORE: Pirates outfielder, suspended by MLB, could seek legal action against fan
Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, shared that he was able to talk and communicate with his loved ones within days of the fall.
"Kavan is continuing his recovery with strength and resilience and preparing for the next stage of treatment," Phillips wrote on May 8. "Your donations will help to cover the immediate medical expenses that he will endure until he can get back on his feet and back to work .We still have a journey ahead, but knowing that we have this amazing community behind us makes all the difference. Please continue to share this fundraiser, and keep Kavan in your thoughts and prayers."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Controversial NFL Tush Push survives after receiving overwhelming support
MLB: Cincinnati Reds should be crowned worst franchise of last 25 years in MLB
NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN
VIRAL: New York City temporarily changes street names ahead of Knicks-Pacers Game 1