Jordon Hudson shares Instagram story with her 'Old Bae' Bill Belichick
By Tyler Reed
We almost did it. We almost went an entire week without a new story about the hottest sports power couple, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
A relationship that is separated by five decades of life, the story between Belichick and Hudson continues to captivate audiences.
The country can't seem to get enough of the two love birds, which is why one of Hudson's latest Instagram stories has gone viral.
At least the two understand the jokes that are made about them. On the story, Hudson shared a picture of Old Bay Seasoning with the caption, "Old Bay with my Old Bae."
There have been reports that the two are engaged; however, nothing official has been announced. Fans have been focused on everything Belichick-Hudson since the bizarre '60 Minutes' interview showed another side of their relationship.
Belichick is starting a new adventure with being the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program. However, before he has even coached a game, Belichick had to announce that his girlfriend has nothing to do with the program.
It's a big week for movie fans with the release of the new Mission: Impossible. However, we can get plenty of great entertainment by following this relationship. It's like constant brain rot, and we crave it more than watching the Jersey Shore cast take over Miami.
