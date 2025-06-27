Friday Roundup: Flagg Day, 'entitled' prospects, MLB All-Star finalists, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome one and all to another glorious edition of the Friday Roundup. Something about this Roundup always gets the juices flowing.
Oh yeah, it's because it's Friday! Yes, we've pushed to another weekend, and they won't take that sunshine away.
Before you call it a week, let's look back on the week that was, in what I consider the most entertaining newsletter your sight balls could ever look at.
Let's get down to business.
He Was Number One
In a move that everyone expected for months leading up to the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected former Duke star Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick.
Flagg has a new home with a fanbase starving for a franchise face. What could possibly go wrong? The Mavericks would never trade their best player, right?
"I Don't Wanna Go!"
While some players were overcome with "happy" emotions during the draft, their were a few who looked less than thrilled about finding a new home.
Ace Bailey and Collin Murray-Boyles could not hide their disdain about suiting up for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. Such a shame, I would hate to make a million dollars playing basketball, too. (That's not true.)
Mid Summer Classic
It's hard to believe that we are getting closer and closer to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. On Thursday, the league announced finalists for the Mid Summer Classic, and once again, the list is a great reminder that fan voting is lame. Elly De La Cruz is king of shortstops in the National League, and if he played in a larger market, he would be a finalist. Fix this, MLB.
That's Going To Leave A Mark
Washington Mystics star Jade Melbourne had a painful, memorable moment after losing her tooth after being elbowed in a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.
The elbow was a pure accident; however, Melbourne took the incident in great stride, delivering one of the best sports photos of the year on Georgia Amoore's Instagram.
Let Him Throw Hands
One of the most disgusting acts of the week belonged to a loser fan who heckled Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte about his deceased mother.
Thankfully, the fan has been identified and is now banned from coming to games. However, I'm in the party that believes the league should allow Marte to square up on the moron, and send a physical message that some folks badly need to receive.
Colin The Hooper
If Malika Andrews could have one moment back from her hosting of the 2025 NBA Draft, it would probably be not saying Colin Cowherd's name when the Portland Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward.
Hey, things happen on live television. Unfortunately, Cowherd shared a photo of himself in a Trail Blazers jersey that is now burned into my brain. Those artificial shoulders are screaming for some sun, Colin.
We Good?
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is hoping the team's selection of Cooper Flagg will allow the fanbase to ease up on their hate toward him for trading Luka Doncic.
However, during the Mavericks' fan draft party, fans are not quite ready to move on as a 'Fire Nico' chant broke out. Maybe time doesn't heal all wounds.
Taylor Swift Is For The People
Tight End University has become the ultimate summer party, as tight ends around the NFL let loose before the start of another season.
This year's edition of the ultimate party had the ultimate guest when Taylor Swift surprised those in attendance with a concert. I guess when you're dating the host of the party, it's easy to get a spot on the card.
Sorry, I'm a little jealous that I didn't get the opportunity to sing 'Wildest Dreams' with someone like Sam LaPorta. Actually, he wasn't in attendance. The Detroit Lions tight end was too busy meeting the freakin' Pope. Tight ends are having a summer.
Ultimate Debut
If you didn't know after my rant about Elly De La Cruz not being an All-Star finalist, then I'm here to remind you that my squad is the Cincinnati Reds.
Earlier this week, the Reds welcomed top prospect pitcher Chase Burns to the show, and the rookie did not disappoint in his first start, which happened to be against the New York Yankees.
Burns started the game with six strikeouts, one being that guy that plays right field for the Yankees, maybe you've heard of him, Aaron Judge. The future is bright in Cincinnati, as long as the front office doesn't have to pay anyone.
Get To Binging
FX and Hulu have saved us from a dry stretch of television entertainment with the release of season four of 'The Bear'.
I'm not usually one for watching a whole series in a day, but The Bear does something to me, chef. I have already indulged in the entire fourth season, and let me just say, don't let the haters keep you from enjoying something. Season four is a delight, that still makes me want to cook up an incredible egg sandwich while watching.
Speaking Of Food
Summer is the season to treat yo self, and Oreo is giving us the perfect opportunity to do that with the return of the Blueberry Pie Oreo.
I mouthed out the name of the cookie while typing that, and now I'm salivating like a dog watching their owner eat dinner. The return of the cookie is set for July 7th, and my big back will be one of the first out on the hunt. God bless this beautiful sugary country.
That's all he's (I just gagged referring to myself in third person) got for this edition of the Friday Roundup. What better way to leave you better than I found you than with some sweet ear goodness like 'Blame It On The Boogie' by The Jacksons?
Folks, nothing is bringing down the vibe on this Friday, which is why if you're looking for something to blame, you can't blame it on the boogie.
We'll see you bright and early Monday morning for the Weekend Roundup. But for now, just soak up the stinkin' vibes, ya'll.
Let's have a weekend!