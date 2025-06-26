Mavericks select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Mavericks kicked off the 2025 NBA Draft with the least surprising selection of the night as the franchise selected Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick.
It had been speculated before the college basketball season ended that Flagg would be the first overall pick. Then, after the Mavericks won the completely fair and not scripted NBA Draft Lottery, Flagg's future home was set to be in Dallas.
Flagg's lone season with the Duke Blue Devils ended with more accolades than some can acquire in a four year career.
RELATED: Kevin Durant allegedly rejected Golden State Warriors reunion for one crucial reason
In just one season, Flagg earned NCAA Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-Defense, First Team All-NCAA Tournament, and was a Consensus All-American.
Now. Flagg will be tasked with righting the ship in Dallas. The Mavericks fanbase turned on the front office after the team decided to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the most shocking trade in NBA history.
Fans may still be hurt by the Doncic trade; however, the Mavericks have plenty of pieces around Flagg to make this team exciting for the foreseeable future.
Flagg will join NBA champions like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who will be looking to prove they are still two of the best players in the league. It's exciting times once again for the Mavericks.
