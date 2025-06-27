The Big Lead

WNBA player Jade Melbourne loses tooth after elbow to face in Mystics-Aces game

Jade Melbourne took a brutal elbow to the face from Chelsea Gray during Thursday night's WNBA clash between the Washington Mytics and Las Vegas Aces and lost part of her tooth as a result.

It was an eventful Thursday night in the WNBA with one viral moment following a brutal collision during a game between the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Sin City.

Mystics guard Jade Melbourne was defending veteran Aces guard Chelsea Gray when she attempted to run around a screen.

Gray's elbow flew up and smacked Melbourne in the mouth, cracking a tooth in the process.

Melbourne was immediately taken to the locker room and later returned to courtside with a swollen mouth and half of a missing tooth.

Ouch. Gray was assessed with a flagrant foul.

Melbourne's teammate, Georgia Amoore, shared a photo of the post-game aftermath on social media.


If there was any silver lining for Melbourne, who played in just one minute before getting cracked in the face, it's that her team came away with a 94-83 road win over Las Vegas. The Mystics were led by a 21-point performance from rookie guard Sonia Citron.

