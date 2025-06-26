Ace Bailey's post-draft comments brought anxiety to Utah Jazz fans
By Tyler Reed
Ace Bailey was a very popular name leading up to the start of the 2025 NBA Draft. The former Rutgers star had no-showed a few pre-draft workouts, leading many to believe that he was attempting to dictate where he would be selected in the draft.
However, the Utah Jazz front office didn't listen to any of the outside noise as the franchise decided to select Bailey with the fifth overall selection in the first round.
Bailey's reaction to being selected by the Jazz went viral immediately, but his comments after being picked by the Jazz may be even more telling.
"I can control what I can control. They feel how they feel. But my team and me, me focusing on basketball and them doing what they're doing, so it happens," Bailey said to the media when talking about his new home.
Those comments scream that Utah got a guy that can't wait to arrive, right? The 2025 NBA Draft class has a few selections that were screaming entitlement on draft night.
Toronto Raptors first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles was visibly upset after hearing the franchise selected him ninth overall.
Sports fans have seen things like this in the past. In football, Eli Manning and John Elway both dictated where they would play. Now, a new generation is trying to force their hand, but NBA front offices don't seem to care.
