Reds' top pitching prospect dazzles in debut vs. New York Yankees
By Tyler Reed
Imagine getting the opportunity to make your MLB debut against the most historic franchise in the league, the New York Yankees.
That is the exact feeling that Cincinnati Reds' top pitching prospect Chase Burns had on Tuesday night. Burns was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and a year later, was put in a spot to pitch against the reigning American League champions.
Whatever expectations Reds fans had before Burns took the mound skyrocketed after an incredible debut in front of the home crowd.
Burns went five innings, striking out eight, while giving up three runs in his debut. But the first two innings ended in Burns striking out the side, causing Cincinnati to explode with excitement.
No matter how the rest of the career goes, striking out Aaron Judge in your first start is a story that can be told for the rest of your life.
Burns may not have gotten the win, but the Reds ended up picking up the dub in dramatic extra innings fashion, on what will forever be known as one of the most memorable regular season games in franchise history.
Excitement continues to grow around the club in Cincinnati. Will it finally be time for the Redlegs to win their first postseason series in over 30 years?
