Malika Andrews accidentally announces Colin Cowherd's name after NBA Draft pick
By Tyler Reed
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and fans have had plenty to discuss about Wednesday night's broadcast.
From players looking less than interested in finding out their new home, to some slip-ups on the broadcast that have now created viral moments.
ESPN's Malika Andrews was probably hoping to not go viral for saying Colin Cowherd's name during the broadcast. However, if she had made a bet that she would do it, then Andrews would be a rich woman today.
Washington State's Cedric Coward got the chance to live every young boy's dream when he heard his name called at the NBA Draft when the Portland Trail Blazers selected him 11th overall.
However, everyone sitting at home will now be calling him Colin Cowherd for the rest of his career after Andrews' hilarious slip-up on air.
Any mess up in the social media era is quickly pointed out and made fun of by everyone on social media.
Even Cowherd got in on the action by sharing a photo of himself in a Trail Blazers uniform after the moment went viral on X.
Who knows, maybe the team will need Cowherd's services. I don't know what his jump shot looks like, but if it's anything like his hot takes, the Trail Blazers could have a hall of famer on their hands.
