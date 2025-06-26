NBA draft results 2025: Full list of Round 1 picks
By Josh Sanchez
Cooper Flagg is officially a Dallas Maverick following Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, in Brooklyn, New York. 30 picks in the first round were announced at the Barclays Center before the festivities wrap up on Thursday.
Round 2 on Thursday night will begin with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the clock, while the Houston Rockets will hold the final pick of the night.
MORE: Mavericks select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft
But, before we get to the second round, let's take a look at how the action went down on night one.
Who did your favorite team land in the first round?
A complete look at all 30 selections from Wednesday night can be seen below.
2025 NBA Draft results - Round 1
- Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
- San Antonio Spurs: PG Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Philadelphia 76ers: SG VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
- Charlotte Hornets: SG/SF Kon Knueppel, Duke
- Utah Jazz: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Washington Wizards: G Tre Johnson, Texas
- New Orleans Pelicans: PG Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
- Brooklyn Nets: PG Egor Demin, BYU
- Toronto Raptors: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
- Houston Rockets (traded to Suns): C Khaman Maluach, Duke
- Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Grizzlies): F Cedric Coward, Washington State
- Chicago Bulls: F Noa Essengue, France
- Atlanta Hawks (via Kings, traded to Pelicans): C Derik Queen, Maryland
- San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): F Carter Bryant, Arizona
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
- Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic, traded to Blazers): C Yang Hansen, China
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): C Joan Beringer, France
- Washington Wizards (via Grizzlies, traded to Jazz): PG Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks): PG Nolan Traoré, France
- Miami Heat (via Warriors): PG Kasparas Jakučionis, Illinois
- Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): F Will Riley, Illinois
- Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers, traded to Nets): SG/SF Drake Powell, North Carolina
- New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers, traded to Hawks): F Asa Newell, Georgia
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers, traded to Kings): F Nique Clifford, Colorado State
- Orlando Magic (via Nuggets): SG Jase Richardson, Michigan State
- Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): G Ben Saraf, Israel
- Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): PF/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
- Boston Celtics: SG/SF Hugo González, Spain
- Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers, traded to Hornets): SG/SF Liam McNeeley, UConn
- Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder): C Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State
