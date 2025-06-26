The Big Lead

NBA draft results 2025: Full list of Round 1 picks

Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books. Here is a complete look at all 30 first-round picks from Wednesday night.

By Josh Sanchez

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks.
Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Cooper Flagg is officially a Dallas Maverick following Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, in Brooklyn, New York. 30 picks in the first round were announced at the Barclays Center before the festivities wrap up on Thursday.

Round 2 on Thursday night will begin with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the clock, while the Houston Rockets will hold the final pick of the night.

MORE: Mavericks select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft

But, before we get to the second round, let's take a look at how the action went down on night one.

Who did your favorite team land in the first round?

A complete look at all 30 selections from Wednesday night can be seen below.

2025 NBA Draft results - Round 1

Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper stand on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper stand on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
  1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
  2. San Antonio Spurs: PG Dylan Harper, Rutgers
  3. Philadelphia 76ers: SG VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
  4. Charlotte Hornets: SG/SF Kon Knueppel, Duke
  5. Utah Jazz: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
  6. Washington Wizards: G Tre Johnson, Texas
  7. New Orleans Pelicans: PG Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
  8. Brooklyn Nets: PG Egor Demin, BYU
  9. Toronto Raptors: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
  10. Houston Rockets (traded to Suns): C Khaman Maluach, Duke
  11. Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Grizzlies): F Cedric Coward, Washington State
  12. Chicago Bulls: F Noa Essengue, France
  13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings, traded to Pelicans): C Derik Queen, Maryland
  14. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): F Carter Bryant, Arizona
  15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
  16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic, traded to Blazers): C Yang Hansen, China
  17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): C Joan Beringer, France
  18. Washington Wizards (via Grizzlies, traded to Jazz): PG Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
  19. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks): PG Nolan Traoré, France
  20. Miami Heat (via Warriors): PG Kasparas Jakučionis, Illinois
  21. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): F Will Riley, Illinois
  22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers, traded to Nets): SG/SF Drake Powell, North Carolina
  23. New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers, traded to Hawks): F Asa Newell, Georgia
  24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers, traded to Kings): F Nique Clifford, Colorado State
  25. Orlando Magic (via Nuggets): SG Jase Richardson, Michigan State
  26. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): G Ben Saraf, Israel
  27. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): PF/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
  28. Boston Celtics: SG/SF Hugo González, Spain
  29. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers, traded to Hornets): SG/SF Liam McNeeley, UConn
  30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder): C Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA DRAFT: NBA fans troll ESPN after they mistook two young stars for Cooper Flagg

MLB: Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident

NFL: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL

SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts

VIRAL: Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg

Home/NBA