Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg
It's been months since, but the Luka Doncic trade continues to haunt fans of the Dallas Mavericks. Getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft seemed to have dulled the edge of losing the Slovenian superstar, but it looks like it hasn't quite made the fans forget just yet.
The Mavericks were set to pick generational talent Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, and that's exactly what they did. GM Nico Harrison stuck to what was expected, but even as the team was on the clock with the first overall pick, people were calling for him to be fired.
There was a large gathering of Mavericks fans at the American Airlines Center to watch their team pick the Duke superstar. Yet, even as the clock ticked down, they could be heard loudly chanting, 'Fire Nico.'
The Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery with a 1.8% chance after their season ended in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Fan dissatisfaction was at an all-time high after the trade that saw Doncic sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.
Having Cooper has helped ensure that fans won't entirely abandon the team, but it's clear that they haven't forgotten Harrison's betrayal either. As a new era dawns in Dallas with Flagg as the main man for years to come, fans seem clear on not wanting Nico around to control any of it.
