Chicago White Sox, MLB ban fan indefinitely following Ketel Marte incident
A fan has been banned indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, including Chicago's Rate Field, after making an inappropriate comment toward Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte during Tuesday's game between the White Sox and D-backs.
Marte broke down in tears on the field after a fan yelled derogatory comments about his mother, who died in a 2017 car accident. The fan was reportedly ejected from the game.
Major League Baseball, in a statement made Wednesday, said, “We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan.”
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo echoed that sentiment Wednesday.
"You know, I had a little bit of an interaction with him as I was yelling at him, and he just wasn't getting itand was very pompous and it didn't sit right with me," Lovullo told reporters, including Casey Drottar. "So I think there was probably a review of it, and everybody saw that, and we need better baseball fans. Baseball deserves better."
Marte, 31, hit a solo home run in Arizona's eventual 4-1 win Tuesday.
Wednesday, the White Sox displayed messages of support for Marte on the left-field and right-field video boards before his first at-bat in the series finale.
