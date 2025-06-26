Raptors' first-round selection caught looking less than thrilled about move to Toronto
By Tyler Reed
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and there are plenty of headlines to grab from the life-changing night.
The Dallas Mavericks got the action started by selecting Cooper Flagg in what was potentially the worst kept secret in NBA Draft history.
However, some fans are focused on some of the reactions of players after hearing their name called on the biggest night of their lives. The most viral being when the Toronto Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the 9th pick.
The new Raptors star will have some explaining to do as the ESPN crew caught him shaking his head and potentially dropping some language that Captain America would not approve of.
The quick fix would be to blame it on the emotions that were filling his body after hearing his dreams come true. This could easily be spun as an " I can't believe this is my life" type of situation. However, not wanting to move to another country could also be playing over and over in his head.
No matter the reasoning, it was clear to every viewer that Murray-Boyles would have rather been selected by any other team not named the Raptors. No worries, with the way the league has been, Murray Boyles will get to call at least three other teams home before he retires.
