Friday Roundup: Expensive draft prank, love conquers Bill, LeBron not done, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you haven't heard, "it's gonna be May" yet, then you are not living in the 24-hour doom scroll that the rest of us are.
Yes, we have entered the month of May, and there's plenty to discuss before a busy weekend of watching the thoroughbreds.
RELATED: Mel Kiper Perfectly Predicted How Many First-Round Picks in 2025 NFL Draft?
From an expensive draft prank to watching a legendary coach possibly be in the strangest relationship of all time. Here's everything you need to know in the Friday Roundup.
Ground For Life
The Atlanta Falcons were fined $350,000 for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax's, prank call made to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thank goodness my dad wasn't an NFL coach, because if my friends and I did this, I would still be grounded at 32 years old.
Netflix Doc. In The Making
Bill Belichick's love life isn't something I ever thought we would be discussing. However, the legendary coach is making headlines with his 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson,
In one of the most awkward interviews of all time, Belichick looks to be along for the ride during his spot on 60 Minutes. The longer this goes on, the more I believe Tom Brady made Belichick who he is.
LeBron's Future
The Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from the NBA Playoffs had many wondering if LeBron James would call it a day and hang up the sneakers.
Not only is the current story that James isn't done, but he may be putting on another uniform next season, according to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Scary Fall
A Pittsburgh Pirates fan had a scary fall when the team took on the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. The last update was that the fan was in serious condition after the horrific incident.
NFC North Beef
New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson seems to have some beef with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
However, Lafleur claims that he doesn't even know Johnson from a personal standpoint. Well, he better start learning the name, because if the Bears take down the Packers in their first meeting this upcoming season, Lafleur will feel the heat.
Dad Banned
Tyrese Haliburton's dad took it a step too far when he went nose to nose with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now, papa Haliburton will have to watch the rest of the playoffs from home after the league banned him from going to games for the foreseeable future. Dads will always embarrass you. Even if you're an NBA superstar.
Anthony Edwards Soaks It In
Very few people expected the Minnesota Timberwolves to upset the Lakers in the NBA Playoffs. However, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is making sure everyone eats their crow.
Edwards took a victory lap around Los Angeles, letting Lakers fans know that the Timberwolves are to be feared.
Travis Isn't Having It
The Shedeur Sanders draft day prank call has been the biggest headline of the week. Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce is one who absolutely despises what happened.
Kelce eviscerated the idea that someone can do this to someone during such a big day of their lives. The only question: has Kelce ever made a 3 AM prank call to someone who had to get up for work two hours later? If he hasn't, then he has the right to complain.
Miami Gets It
The new Miami Marlins City Connect uniforms are one of the greatest creations in all of uniform history.
Honestly, it may be time for every time in Miami to move to a permanent Miami Vice look. Even you, Dolphins.
Loudest Voice
If you're looking for the biggest Luka Doncic hater, then turn on ESPN and find Kendrick Perkins. Perkins roasted Doncic after the Lakers' postseason elimination, calling him the worst defensive stat in basketball history.
While Doncic may lack some skill on the defensive side, what are we doing with all the slander, ESPN? Doncic will be your ratings for the next decade. Oh, I get it now.
Acting Chops
Having to listen to Perkins on First Take means that Stephen A. Smith is good at faking his job. Which means being a good actor comes naturally to him.
Smith made another viral cameo on General Hospital, where fans saw him kill a dirty nurse in one of the more iconic daytime television killings. I bet he did it because she was a LeBron fan.
Is It Really Over?
Mike Trout chose bags of money and loyalty to the team that drafted him by wasting his career with the Los Angeles Angels.
On Thursday, it was announced Trout was heading to the injury list with a bone bruise. Trout has struggled with his health since the 2021 season, and fans may be witnessing the beginning of the end for a future Hall of Famer.
Sweet Child Of Mary
Little Debbie is dropping a line of Red, White, and Blue snacks just in time for the biggest holiday on the calendar.
I'm going to try a box of each, and while doing so, I will be blasting Toby Keith and Bruce Springsteen, because this is America, baby!
Watch The Horsies
It's probably embarrassing for a Kentucky native to not know anything about the Kentuck Derby; however, that's who I am.
The 151st Kentucky Derby is taking place this Saturday. Every year, I choose the horse with the coolest name, and this year, Tiztastic is screaming at me.
That's all she wrote for this edition of the Friday Roundup. I leave you with a song that allows you to enter my brain, which is full of nonsense.
With the Kentucky Derby coming this weekend, I had racing on my mind, which meant I was thinking of cars that then led me to the Pixar film, and finally, brought my brain rot of a mind to the greatest cover of Life is a Highway by Rascal Flatts.
The Tom Cochrane version is a certified knee slapper. However, the boys from Flatts really nailed this and created a generation of Pixar film fans.
Have a good one, everybody!