Falcons, DC Jeff Ulbrich get NFL punishment for Shedeur Sanders prank call
By Josh Sanchez
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have received punishment from the NFL over the Shedeur Sanders draft day prank call.
During the draft, Ulbrich's 21-year-old son Jax and a friend prank called Sanders to make him believe he was about to get drafted. The prank call was made to a league-issued phone sent to several prospects that only NFL personnel had access to.
Jax found the number on one of his dad's iPads and relayed in to a friend who decided to make the not-so-intelligent decision to film the moment and share it on social media.
Ulbrich's son has since apologized, but the Falcons and the new defensive coordinator are receiving hefty fines.
"NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for 'failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft,'" ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X.
It was unclear whether the league would punish the Falcons for the breach, but they made it clear that the protection and privacy of the players is of the utmost importance.
Sanders, who many expected to be a top 10 pick last Friday, had an unprecedented slide and dominated headlines throughout the weekend.
He was ultimately selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round.
