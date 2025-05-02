Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
Jorge Soler started in right field for the Angels in Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers. He might as well get used to it.
For at least the next nine days, the Angels will be without star right fielder Mike Trout after the three-time American League MVP finds himself going back to a familiar place: the injured list.
Manager Ron Washington told reporters that Trout will be placed on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his left knee. Although Trout avoided structural damage, Washington said, it's the third time in the last year Trout has injured that knee.
On April 29 of last year, Trout tore his left meniscus and was not cleared to play a minor league rehabilitation game until July. When he did, he re-injured the same meniscus in that game, and underwent season-ending surgery.
Trout has missed the majority of the last two seasons after playing about half of the 2022 campaign.
He moved to right field this season in an attempt to preserve his health, and hopefully return to the form that allowed him to make 11 consecutive AL All-Star teams from 2012-23.
But Trout was slashing .179/.264/.462 while playing in each of the Angels' first 29 games. Although he has nine home runs and 18 RBIs, Trout has otherwise done little to kindle memories of his prolific peak.
