Stephen A. Smith's viral General Hospital cameo gets roasted by First Take co-hosts
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith has managed to take over the world. What started as outlandish hot takes on sports has now landed Smith in the conversations of a presidential campaign.
While Smith continues to take over every aspect of our lives, the legendary sports personality still has time to show off his acting chops.
Smith made another appearance on the CBS daytime drama 'General Hospital', that has his co-hosts at 'First Take' flaming him for his cameo.
In the cameo, Smith murders an evil nurse in one of the most comical-looking ways imaginable. It would be like if Inspector Jacques Clouseau shot someone in the Pink Panther.
Everyone on First Take took turns flaming Smith about the role. However, that role has to be a major check. Although Smith probably doesn't need a major check after signing a rumored six-figure deal with ESPN.
I've never seen an episode of General Hospital. However, I did have a babysitter once upon a time who enjoyed Days of our Lives and Passions, so I know what kind of show we're looking at here.
Smith is just completing side quests until he and Hulk Hogan run for president against one another in the next election. We already have one WWE Hall of Famer as our current leader. Why not add the man who has taken sports hot takes as the next?
