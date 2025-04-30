Ex-Patriot: UNC should consider firing Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson concerns
By Josh Sanchez
A former New England Patriots player is chiming in on the ongoing Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga that appears to have the UNC football program concerned.
After a series of unnecessary headline-grabbing drama from Hudson, the 23-year-old girlfriend of the NFL coaching legend, there is a growing concern about the influence she has over the Tar Heels leading man.
Former Patriots star Ted Johnson believes the distractions have gotten to a point that UNC should consider cutting ties with the head coach and firing him now.
MORE: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson crucial in killing UNC 'Hard Knocks' show
It may seem like a drastic measure, but Johnson had some strong reasoning, most notably noting she is "embarrassing Bill" during a recent episode of WEEI Afternoons, per Awful Announcing.
"I’m surprised UNC never called Atlanta on why they passed on Bill Belichick and hiring him. My feeling is that the Atlanta Falcons are kinda looking at UNC and going, ‘'ou should have called us,'" Johnson said.
MORE: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
“I say all that to say this: that I think the UNC Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick. That they should consider letting him go at this point. It’s a lot of money and they’re deep into, obviously, their preparation for next year. But I look at Bill Belichick and I wonder if he’s fit to coach an NFL team, let alone fit to coach a college team. Which, again, I put more onus on the character and personality and just overall character, if you will, of a college coach than I do a pro coach. And so I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids and UNC should consider cutting ties with Bill Belichick.”
It may seem drastic, but it could be the right move for all parties involved.
From the embarrassing interjection during a CBS News interview to parading around the UNC Spring Game on the field, Hudson has everyone confused about what he's doing when she's not an employee of the university.
MORE: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
Then there is a recent report that Hudson is the reason a Hard Knocks-like project featuring the Tar Heels was shut down, so the wise move could be to move on before things get any worse.
