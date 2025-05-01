Pirates fan critically injured in PNC Park fall was ex-college football player
By Josh Sanchez
The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who left the MLB world shaken when he plunged 20-feet from the Clemente Wall at PNC Park on Wednesday night during a game against the Chicago Cubs has been identified.
The fan, who remains in critical condition with a skull fracture and is fighting for his life, has been identified as 20-year-old Kavan Markwood.
Markwood is a former college football player for the Wheeling Cardinals. Wheeling University is located in West Virginia, while Markwood is a native of McKeesport, Pennsylvania and attended South Allegheny High School.
The news was confirmed by TribLive by spokesperson for the South Allegheny School District.
“Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man. He’s a fighter. He’s going to need that resiliency now. But he has it,” district spokeswoman Laura Thomson said in a statement. “He’s touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We’re a small community. He’s a household name here. Everyone knows him.
“He has the prayers and the support of the South Allegheny community.”
Before Thursday afternoon's game against the Cubs, the Pirates took a moment to offer prayers to Markwood and recognizing the medical personnel who quickly attended to him and helped rush him to the hospital.
