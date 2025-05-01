Kendrick Perkins destroys ‘worst defensive NBA star’ Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has been through the season from hell, getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline and now flaming out of the NBA playoffs in the first round.
The Slovenian superstar dealt with injuries all season, but his performances in the postseason have led to some serious criticism. Luka's defense has been flamed by NBA analysts and media members almost relentlessly.
Luka got called out for being 'helpless' on defense by Zach Lowe, and he's not the only one who's been critical. Kendrick Perkins has now joined the party.
"Luka Doncic is the worst defensive star that we've seen in the modern era of basketball. Period," Perkins said on ESPN. The take seemed harsh to Stephen A. Smith, who responded by saying that the former NBA champion was being cruel.
Doncic's defense is the main gripe that people have against him, along with how much he complains to the referees. Both issues are valid points that deserve to be called out, but to say that he's the worst defensive star in modern league history is highly hyperbolic.
Luka carries a heavy burden on offense, generating a system that can score on any team with his elite scoring and playmaking ability. The Mavericks showed that putting strong defenders and size around Doncic is enough to make it to the Finals.
This offseason will prove to be pivotal for the 26-year-old. If he can take his conditioning seriously, return as a serviceable defender, and the Lakers can improve their roster, Luka will be able to respond to all the negativity as early as next season.
