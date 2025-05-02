LeBron James confidants not ruling out NBA return with team other than Lakers
By Josh Sanchez
Immediately after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from the NBA Playoffs in the first round thanks to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, questions began swirling about his future in the league.
Will he or won't he retire? This will be the question until LeBron decides to finally hang it up, but for now, it looks like LeBron plans to return for the 2025-26 season.
A report from Jovan Buha and Sam Amick from The Athletic looked at what could be next for LeBron by talking to people close to the superstar and sources around the association.
One of the most revealing notes from the report was that those close to LeBron are "not ruling out" him deciding to finish his career on a team other than the Lakers.
"So, might James think about finishing his career elsewhere in pursuit of a fifth ring? When posed that question, both league sources close to James and team sources would not rule that possibility out. And that was before the revealing elimination game," the report read.
One of the wildest possibilities would be LeBron reuniting with former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis on the Dallas Mavericks.
After the game, LeBron took a shot at the Lakers front office for trading Davis in the deal that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. Ultimately, in the series against Minnesota, the lack of a big man presence is what did the Lakers in.
It would be a crazy turn for the NBA if LeBron and AD teamed up with James' old pal Kyrie Irving in Dallas after all of the hoopla about the Luka trade. But hey, maybe Nico Harrison could get back in the good favor of Mavericks fans if he was able to pull it off.
