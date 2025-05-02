Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff games
The heated series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks may have ended, but the fallout continues. What should have been a moment of pure celebration for Tyrese Haliburton and his team has been marred by the controversy surrounding his father John's confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Charles Barkley ripped into Haliburton's 'idiot' dad after, and he was far from the only major NBA media figure to do so. Stephen A. Smith joined in, too, while Tyrese himself admitted that his father was in the wrong.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
It would seem that the Pacers organization agrees, with Shams Charania revealing that John Haliburton will no longer be in attendance for upcoming NBA games.
"After conversations with Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers front office, John Haliburton will not attend the team’s home and road games for the foreseeable future, a Pacers spokesperson told ESPN," Charania said.
The report goes on to state that the senior Haliburton was understanding of the decision. With the Pacers looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals, further drama on this front would only serve as a distraction.
Indiana will begin their 2nd round playoff series against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday, May 4th. The Cavs have been one of the league's best teams and easily disposed of the Miami Heat in the first round. The Pacers' young superstar and the rest of the team will have to be locked in if they want to have any hope of winning.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall
NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit
NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative
SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video