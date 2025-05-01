Anthony Edwards seen walking around LA with fans after beating Lakers
Anthony Edwards is flying high at the moment, having had a statement series against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Edwards had highlight moments against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and in general proved to be too much for LA to handle.
One of the things that makes Ant such a fun superstar is that he is not afraid to talk trash while backing it up on the court. So it's no surprise that he was seen walking around Los Angeles after Game 5, letting the fans in the city hear it.
Ant was seen saying, "I'm walking, I'm minding my business man. How y'all be f****** with me, I just sent y'all home. Ay, how they gonna do that? Man, they been talking sh** all week.
They said Lakers in 5, then when we was up 3-1, they said Lakers in 7... The good guy gonna die in this movie. The good guy gonna die in this movie."
Ant averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in the series. The Lakers didn't have an answer for him. While Luka and LeBron had some statement games themselves, it's tough to say that Edwards wasn't the best player in the series.
The fact that he's talking big after a Round 1 playoff victory is a good sign for the Wolves, his confidence is clearly at an all-time high. Watching the 23-year-old embark on what looks likely to be another deep playoff run with the Timberwolves, it feels like basketball fans are witnessing something special.
