Friday Roundup: Cowboys trade Parsons, NFL Rivalries uniforms are trash, and more
By Tyler Reed
A good Friday afternoon to all. In just a few short hours, we will be able to settle our big backs on the couch and not move them all weekend, which is an extra day thanks to Labor Day.
While dreams of a three-day weekend are becoming a reality, let me soothe you with the headlines in sports and pop culture. You know, the most important things in life?
MORE: Ranking the Top 5 Coldest NFL Stadium Cities
Here is the Friday Roundup.
Massive Trade
Jerry Jones stunned the NFL world when it was announced that his Dallas Cowboys were trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. But the worst part is, it's with the Packers. Somebody get me a can, I'm going to hurl.
It's A No From Me
The NFL released the new Rivalries uniforms that will be worn by the NFC West and the AFC East when the two divisions play each other this season.
These uniforms are hot garbage. Having the Miami Dolphins wear a black uniform when they have the best color combination in the league should be a crime.
We're waiting for the weekend, but there's still so much to share. Taylor Swift took in the sights and sounds of college football on Thursday night, which means she saw Dylan Raiola try to be Patrick Mahomes. Skip Bayless is sharing his opinion on the Parsons trade. Nobody cares. Tennessee locks up their college basketball coach for life, expect more Final Fours from them (they have none.) Coca-Cola is already pushing Christmas soda, and WNBA star Lexie Hull shows off battle scars from a nasty collision.
That's everything to get you caught up before the big college football weekend. Get your snacks ready, and prepare for our first real session of the pigskin on our television sets.
Have a safe and great Labor Day weekend.
