NFL Rivalries uniforms unveiled: Best & work looks for 2025 season
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL is trying to inject new life into the visual product with a some new-look uniforms for the 2025-26 regular season. The league is introducing "Rivalries Uniforms" for teams in the AFC East and NFC West.
The uniforms have been teased in recent weeks, but the official unveilings came on Thursday morning.
Fans met the release of the new looks with mixed reactions, but there were a few uniforms that stood out from the pack, for better or for worse.
While many people were unhappy with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams' all-black looks, the Buffalo Bills' icy white and unique New York Jets uniforms got a positive reception.
Let's take a look at the best and the worst, starting with the Bills.
Buffalo knocked this all-white look with silver accents out of the park. There are really no notes. Let's just hope the Bills aren't wearing the icy whites in the middle of a blizzard or there will be some serious issues for the viewers at home.
Another standout look was the New York Jets, with their black and smokey gray look.
What really sets the Jets' uniforms apart from the rest is the unique number font. It gives the "Gotham City Football Club" a unique flair.
Now, while there are some hits, there are also some misses.
Maybe it's just the overwhelming amount of all-black alternate uniforms, but the Dolphins' look is a bit underwhelming. Sure, the accent colors pop, but there is nothing spectacular.
Last, and certainly least, you have the Rams.
It's another failed attempt at an all-black uniform that looks like it belongs more in a discount store and less on a football field.
We'll have to see how they look on television for a final judgement.
