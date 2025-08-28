The Big Lead

Tennessee Volunteers hand basketball coach Rick Barnes lifetime contract

The legendary college basketball coach has been with the program since 2015 and will continue for many years to come after Tennessee announced his special contract.

By Matt Reed

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with Zakai Zeigler (5) during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with Zakai Zeigler (5) during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have become one of the perennial forces in men's college basketball in recent years, and their legendary head coach has proven to be a major reason why they consistently contend deep into March Madness each season.

After making another long run during this past season's NCAA Tournament, the Volunteers look to be very content with their head coach after revealing Thursday that Rick Barnes has been handed a lifetime contract to remain the shot caller at the SEC program for years to follow.

Barnes arrived at Tennessee back in 2015 and has proceeded to help the Volunteers reach the NCAA Tournament on seven different occasions, including making it to the Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons.

While the 71 year old has never managed to get over the hump and win a national title during his legendary career, Tennessee has become a mainstay in the SEC and college basketball since his arrival.

