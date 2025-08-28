Tennessee Volunteers hand basketball coach Rick Barnes lifetime contract
By Matt Reed
The Tennessee Volunteers have become one of the perennial forces in men's college basketball in recent years, and their legendary head coach has proven to be a major reason why they consistently contend deep into March Madness each season.
RELATED: BYU freshman AJ Bybantsa shows off absurd leaping ability during practice
After making another long run during this past season's NCAA Tournament, the Volunteers look to be very content with their head coach after revealing Thursday that Rick Barnes has been handed a lifetime contract to remain the shot caller at the SEC program for years to follow.
Barnes arrived at Tennessee back in 2015 and has proceeded to help the Volunteers reach the NCAA Tournament on seven different occasions, including making it to the Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons.
While the 71 year old has never managed to get over the hump and win a national title during his legendary career, Tennessee has become a mainstay in the SEC and college basketball since his arrival.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Belichick seeks bizarre trademark, massive media deal, and more
CFB: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
GOLF: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox, YouTube TV make major contract announcement ahead of college football showdown
VIRAL: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna Lenee make shock baby announcement before NFL season