Friday Roundup: Celtics trouble, how 'bout them Cowboys, Pope signals, and more
By Tyler Reed
We have made it to the ninth day of the fifth month of the year, which is now known as the month legally owned by Justin Timberlake.
Okay, Timberlake doesn't own the month, but let's be honest; when you see May on the calendar, you know what it's gonna be.
Once again, they couldn't stop us from getting to another Friday, and we have plenty to discuss in this edition of the Friday Roundup.
Feeling Green
Not one NBA fan believed that the Boston Celtics would be down 2-0 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Well, I'm sure the people of New York City will tell you different. However, the reigning champs are on the ropes, and a loss on Saturday could all but signal the end of their back-to-back attempt.
We Have A Trade
Dallas Cowboys fans wanted help at receiver, and owner Jerry Jones heard them as the team traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
Now, Pickens will attempt to fit in the WR2 role with CeeDee Lamb being the top dog in Dallas. Everyone, get your popcorn ready!
Got Pope?
There's a new Pope, and there's a good chance that he has watched the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July.
Yes, for the first time in Pope history, Pope Leo XIV will be the first American to hold the religious honor. All this Pope talk may finally lead me to watch 'Conclave'.
Walk The Line
Nobody has believed in the Celtics during the NBA Playoffs more than Paul Pierce. The Celtics legend even put his feet where his mouth is by making the bet that if the Celtics lost Game 2 to the Knicks, he would walk to work.
No one can say that Pierce isn't a man of his word. 33,000 plus steps later, and Pierce showed up to work on Thursday with the rest of the gang on Fox Sports' 'Speak'. Something tells me Pierce may lay off the bets for the time being.
Warriors Cooked?
The Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves was setting up to be cinema.
However, Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1, and the Warriors' chances of advancing are quickly evaporating, as the Timberwolves won in convincing fashion in Game 2 on Thursday night.
Never Change
Another Warriors postseason game, another Draymond Green technical. A tale as old as time, Green received his fifth technical foul this postseason. Two more, and the Warriors veteran will receive a suspension.
If Curry doesn't come back, we can't be surprised when we see another "accidental" stomp, or maybe a closed fist to someone's jaw.
Green wanted to make a statement after the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Timberwolves, and I have to say, it is much more entertaining watching it without sound.
Baseball Beef
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers continues to be frustrated with his current role on the team. The former Red Sox third baseman has made it publicly known that he won't move to first base, and his recent comments make it seem like he isn't playing anywhere on the field.
It also seems like the franchise made this mess, and the only way it gets fixed is when both sides inevitably part ways.
Overwhelmed
Joy Taylor's public life has been put under a microscope since wild accusations were made about the Fox host after a lawsuit was made public claiming Taylor had sexual relations with her former boss and a co-worker.
So, it should come as no surprise that Taylor isn't as active on social media these days, as she recently revealed that her comments are all hot dog memes. Such is life on the internet.
Brady's Regret
Even the greatest quarterback of all time has regrets. No, it's nothing about his time on the field, but rather allowing himself to be roasted on Netflix.
In an interview with Logan Paul on his podcast 'Impaulsive', Brady said he didn't realize the effect the roast would have on his kids. It's almost like he didn't know that everyone he knew and loved would also be the butt of the joke. Crazy, right?
Also, I wanted to say that Brady had been roasted on national television, but that is just revealing my age. That statement was mentioned just because I want to continue to preach how dumb streaming services are. I hate you all.
Exit Light
One of the best traditions in college football is hearing Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' as the Virginia Tech football program takes the field.
Fans in Blacksburg finally got to see the legendary band perform the iconic song in the stadium that craves the vocals of James Hetfield. Is it August yet?
Sailing, Takes Him Away
The best follow on Instagram at the moment has been sailing with Phoenix. The page follows a man and his cat as they travel the ocean just because they want to. File this one under the category of dudes rock.
All That I Want
I say this for every big back around the country: Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sandwiches are this nation's backbone.
Yes, the sweet breakfast treat company has jumped into the ice cream game, and these bad boys will soon be mine. However, the first time these hit the streets, they will be harder to come by than a Turbo Man during Christmas.
That's all for this Friday Roundup. Maybe it's Phoenix with the sailing, the warm weather coming around, or the latest Pop-Tarts treat, but I'm getting strong summer vibes.
What better song to get you in the summer mood than Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville? This song makes me want to take my pants off and sit on my back porch with the tallest adult beverage a man could find.
Joke's on you, I never wear pants to begin with. Is that too much information? Probably, but I don't care. We're wasting away in the ville of Margarita's and saving our issues for the Monday version of ourselves.
Have a great weekend, everyone!