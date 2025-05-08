Steph Curry shares realistic timeline on when he'll return from hamstring injury
By Joe Lago
Steph Curry has never had a hamstring injury before, so he is learning about what the rehabilitation process entails and how much time the recovery requires.
The Golden State Warriors star guard isn't sure when exactly he will return. But he knows he can't push for a quick comeback like his other injuries.
Speaking to the media for the first time since straining his left hamstring in Golden State's 99-88 series-opening victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry shared details about when he can realistically rejoin the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.
At some point, he will push for an early comeback, but that moment appears to be days away.
"Eventually there will be conversations like that. I'm not even anywhere close to that right now," Curry said during Golden State's shootaround before Thursday's Game 2 at Target Center. "So I'm not rushing it."
Curry suffered the injury in the second quarter of Game 1. He indicated that something was wrong when he began grabbing the back of his left leg, and after scoring on a floater in the lane for his 12th and 13th points of the night, he asked to come out with 8:19 left in the first half.
Coach Steve Kerr described Curry's postgame mood as being "crushed" by suffering such an untimely injury. Kerr told The Athletic he was at such a loss for words for his franchise star that "all I could do" was hug the crestfallen Curry.
An MRI on Wednesday confirmed a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which will keep Curry sidelined at least a week and force him to miss the next three games. If Draymond Green and the Warriors can extend the series by mustering one more win, Curry could come back for Game 6 in San Francisco — 12 days after straining his hamstring.
"There has to be a natural healing process that happens," Curry said. "The body will tell you even if you're able to do normal basketball movements pain-free.
"I know how tricky hamstrings can be where they can fool you and think that it's healed even if you don't feel anything. And so that gray area will be confusing, I'm sure. But I'll do everything in my power to get back as soon as possible."
