Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course
By Josh Sanchez
Since it is the NFL offseason, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is enjoying his free time by living his best life. For Kelce, that involves rubbing shoulders with some A-listers.
Of course, Kelce is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, but he's also got some pretty famous pals.
That was on display when he hit the links recently with the one and only Justin Timberlake and comedian Andrew Santino for a round of golf.
While they were out on the course, the trio burst into dance and the former NSYNC frontman turned into Kelce's "backup dancer." JT shared the video of the hilarious moment on social media.
The little dance break took place during a round at Timberlake's 8AM Invitational golf tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas.
While last season may not have ended as Kelce and the Chiefs may have liked, he's ready to run it back and make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.
Kelce will turn 36 during the 2025 season.
The three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time All-Pro has several NFL records, including most career postseason receptions, career postseason receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end, consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end, and much more. Kelce is well on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
