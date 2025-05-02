The Big Lead

Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop icon Justin TImberlake were golfing with comedian Andrew Santino, before a dance broke out on the golf course.

By Josh Sanchez

Travis Kelce hits a tee shot during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Travis Kelce hits a tee shot during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ via Imagn Content Services, LLC
facebooktwitter

Since it is the NFL offseason, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is enjoying his free time by living his best life. For Kelce, that involves rubbing shoulders with some A-listers.

Of course, Kelce is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift, but he's also got some pretty famous pals.

That was on display when he hit the links recently with the one and only Justin Timberlake and comedian Andrew Santino for a round of golf.

MORE: Travis Kelce destroys anonymous NFL coach that disrespected Shedeur Sanders

While they were out on the course, the trio burst into dance and the former NSYNC frontman turned into Kelce's "backup dancer." JT shared the video of the hilarious moment on social media.

The little dance break took place during a round at Timberlake's 8AM Invitational golf tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas.

While last season may not have ended as Kelce and the Chiefs may have liked, he's ready to run it back and make another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Andy Reid and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelce will turn 36 during the 2025 season.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time All-Pro has several NFL records, including most career postseason receptions, career postseason receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end, consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end, and much more. Kelce is well on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall

NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit

NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft

CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative

SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video

Home/NFL