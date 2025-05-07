Dallas Cowboys reportedly land Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens
By Matt Reed
Owner Jerry Jones has been teasing a significant trade for his Dallas Cowboys for months prior to the NFL Draft, and now it looks like the five-time Super Bowl champions are preparing to land another one of the NFL's star wide receivers.
RELATED: NFL legend Tom Brady advised Shedeur Sanders to use NFL Draft as motivation
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed Wednesday that Pittsburgh Steeler star wideout George Pickens is heading to the Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick and a late-round pick swap.
Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and after the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf this offseason it only seemed like a matter of time before Mike Tomlin and Co. moved on from the former Georgia Bulldog.
For Dallas, the Cowboys are adding to their passing game that already features one of the game's elite pass catchers, CeeDee Lamb, as well as tight end Jake Ferguson.
With the return of Dak Prescott from his injury-plagued 2024 season, the Cowboys will be hoping this type of move can allow them to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants in the NFC East.
