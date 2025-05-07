Tom Brady reveals his biggest regret from his Netflix roast
By Matt Reed
Tom Brady was the subject of one of the top celebrity roasts in comedy history, however, the former NFL champion says he wishes he could've done things differently before putting himself out there like that on Netflix.
The Roast of Tom Brady aired in 2024 with countless massive comedians on the program, including Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Tony Hinchcliffe, Nikki Glaser and more. While Brady says he enjoyed himself in the moment, he didn't realize how big of an impact it would have on his children and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.
Brady appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast recently and discussed the roast, and more specifically how his kids were protective of the family after it aired for the world to see on the globe's biggest streaming platform.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner has stayed in the public eye after his retirement from the NFL as a lead commentator on Fox, which included him covering Super Bowl LIX for the network this past February.
