Joy Taylor overwhelmed with 'hot dog memes' on her social media comments
By Matt Reed
Speculation about Joy Taylor's future at Fox Sports has been all over the place as rumors continue to swirl about potential past relationships between the sports media personality and current and former employees.
However, despite that certain future Taylor has been making rounds on social media again after appearing on podcasts and says that she's been bombarded by comments on her posts that's forced her to stop reading them.
Taylor recently stated that her social media comments are "all hot dog memes" stemming from speculation that she had relationships with current and Fox Sports employees like Emmanuel Acho and former network executive Charlie Dixon.
Front Office Sports recently reported that Taylor's contract at Fox Sports is up this summer, and given the fact that the network is facing scrutiny from Dixon's actions Taylor could also be one to be let go at some point in the near future.
