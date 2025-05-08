Jayson Tatum has become a massive liability for the Boston Celtics
By Matt Reed
Jayson Tatum is supposed to be one of the biggest superstars the NBA has to offer, and yet as the 2025 NBA Playoffs roll on it's looking as though the Boston Celtics forward is hurting the team when they need him to perform late in games.
RELATED: New York Knicks make NBA Playoffs history with comeback wins
The Celtics now trail by two games against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals with Jalen Brunson and Co. stealing back-to-back games on the road after overcoming massive deficits in both games.
However, one point of significance for the Celtics in both losses has been Tatum and his lack of finishing with the game on the line. In both games combined, Tatum has scored just six points and shot 1-11 from the field during those 24 minutes.
Obviously the entire weight of these games don't fall solely on Tatum's shoulders, especially given the massive talent and depth that Boston possesses, but the former Duke star is supposed to be type of player that can carry the franchise.
That's why the Celtics signed Tatum to a five-year, $314 million extension last summer after winning the NBA Finals. Now, with Boston's backs against the wall heading into Game 3, Tatum and Co. have to put up a massive fight or else their hopes of repeating as champions will be completely out the window.
