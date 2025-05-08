George Pickens shares when he found out about blockbuster trade to Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are no longer quietly putting together a strong roster in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach.
The franchise made a blockbuster trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been one of the best receivers in the league since entering the NFL in 2022. Now, the Cowboys are hoping he can be a perfect addition to their offense.
On Thursday, Pickens spoke to the Dallas media for the first time since the trade. During the conference call, Pickens shared when he found out about the trade.
The former Steelers star said he found out about the trade just like everyone else did. It has to be strange to find out you have been trading while scrolling social media. One minute you're playing for the Steelers while looking up quick dinner recipes. Next, you're seeing that you are the newest member of America's Team.
The Cowboys made a great move in adding Pickens to the roster. On the other side, this seems like a head-scratcher for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh added D.K. Metcalf this offseason after a trade, and now, Metcalf could be the lone target for a team that doesn't even know who their quarterback will be this upcoming season.
Pickens is getting a fresh start in Dallas. One that could lead to him getting paid the bank, as new contract talks have already been swirling, even though Pickens isn't interested in those conversations at the moment.
