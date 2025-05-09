Rafael Devers is feuding with the Red Sox front office again
By Joe Lago
When the Boston Red Sox added third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, Rafael Devers initially refused to change positions before accepting a move from third base to designated hitter to accommodate Bregman.
First baseman Triston Casa's season-ending knee injury has the Red Sox turning to Devers again for a quick-fix solution. And Devers is again balking at switching positions, telling reporters Thursday that he has already said "no" to general manager Craig Breslow's request that he play first base.
When asked if there's a chance he would reconsider, Devers said through an interpreter: "I don't think so."
"They told me I’m a little hard-headed," Devers added. "They already asked me to change once and this time I don’t think I can be as flexible."
The 28-year-old Devers spent his first eight MLB seasons playing third base for Boston. The three-time All-Star went hitless in his first five games this season before collecting his first knock as a full-time designated hitter. After the slow start, he has settled in at DH, hitting .255 with six home runs and an .834 OPS.
Devers, who began a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension last year, said this latest position switch request was really upsetting.
"Yeah. I don’t think they stay true to their word," he said. "They told me I was going to be playing this position, DH. And now they are going back on that. So yeah, I don’t think they stay true to their word."
“Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great,” he added. “I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield.
"I think I know the kind of player that I am, and that’s just where I stand.”
