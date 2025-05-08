Paul Pierce records 8-hr walk to work after Boston Celtics' Game 2 collapse vs Knicks
By Josh Sanchez
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is a man of his word. Prior to Game 2 of the NBA Playoff series between the Celtics and New York Knicks, Pierce said he would walk to work if Boston lost on their home court.
After jumping out to a 20-point lead, many believed that the Celtics would be running away with the win.
However, the team suffered an epic collapse and blew the lead to the Knicks, who now hold a 2-0 series lead after two games on the road.
On Thursday, Pierce followed through on his word and recorded himself making the 8-hour walk to work on social media.
Talk about adding insult to injury.
The Celtics will look to finally get into the win column on Saturday, May 10, when they make the trip to Madison Square Garden for Game 3. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Hopefully Pierce doesn't make any more wagers.
