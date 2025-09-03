Former Alabama star makes shocking claim about SEC school's NIL spending
By Matt Reed
The Alabama Crimson Tide are already facing massive scrutiny following their Week 1 loss against the Florida State Seminoles, and given how seriously the SEC school takes its college football program there will need to be answers very quick or else head coach Kalen DeBoer will really be on the hot seat.
RELATED: 2025 AP Poll top 25 college football rankings released for Week 2
While DoBoer and Co. certainly weren't expecting the Seminoles to take the game to them the way that they did, but now the fallout from the loss has prompted a former Alabama star quarterback to have to come out in defense of the current team by stating that NIL is making it tough for the Crimson Tide to compete against other elite programs.
AJ McCarron was recently talking about Alabama's woes on the field, and that prompted him to suggest that the SEC giants have spent "less than $20 million" to recruit players with NIL money as opposed to top teams that are spending nearly double that amount.
While it's unknown if McCarron's figures are accurate, it became public in the spring that another SEC school, the Texas Longhorns, were prepared to spend somewhere between $35 million and $40 million on its football program, including a hefty amount dedicated to Arch Manning.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Latest CFB rankings, Johnny Football still bitter, and more
CFB: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 2
MLB: 'There's punches being thrown': Wild brawl erupts after Rafael Devers homer
NFL: Major overtime rule change to remember before start of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reveals 2025 'ManningCast' slate with 12 NFL games for Eli, Peyton Manning
VIRAL: Kay Adams stunned by Green Bay Packers fan's tattoo in honor of Micah Parsons trade